CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, IN

1-69 mile marker honors 343 first responders on 9/11

WANE-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation today held a dedication ceremony in honor of the 343 first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. In partnership with local emergency officials, INDOT dedicated a space in the new Pigeon Creek Welcome Center located on southbound I-69 at mile marker 343, to the 343 firefighters and public safety officials who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What are ‘Crisis Standards of Care?’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As the spread of the delta variant continues unabated in much of the U.S., public health leaders have approved health care rationing in Idaho and parts of Alaska and Montana. At least five more states — Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas — are nearing capacity...
BOISE, ID
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
New Haven, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#9 11#First Responders#Indot

Comments / 0

Community Policy