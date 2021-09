Reading too much into team sheets is a dangerous game. Single game starting XIs seldom tell the story of a manager’s thoughts and feelings, especially early in the season. Chelsea is going to be all about rotation this year after the summer signings—Romelu Lukaku and Saul—complete the Blues’ depth in almost every position. The left centerback role is likely the only position on the pitch with a significant quality drop between the starter (Antonio Rudiger) and back-up (Malang Sarr). Nevertheless, the left wingback role has been rotated the joint-least.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO