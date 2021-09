Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the lingering remnants of Nicholas still over the state this morning, expect more clouds as we start the day along with the chance of some patchy mist and fog with morning temperatures starting out in the lower 70s. Through the day, some peeks of sunshine return, warming temperatures a bit more than yesterday with highs topping out in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll also have a chance of a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, so it may be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO