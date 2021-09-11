2022 NFL Draft: Week 2 college football prospect preview & live chat

With plenty of non-conference games between the likes of ACC powerhouses and FCS squads, the intriguing games are those between the Power Five conferences. Twelfth-ranked Oregon comes cross country to visit No. 3 Ohio State, which should be a clash between two high-powered offenses. A possibly competent Arkansas will look to defend their turf against No. 15 Texas. Then there’s this week’s Game of the Week, between two in-state rivals from the Midwest. So let’s talk about the games, leave questions on prospects, and enjoy the weekend!