A Texas man who killed a woman and shot her husband because they supported Joe Biden has been charged with murder

Joseph Angel Alvarez targeted the Kauffmans' home after seeing a Biden flag outside their home. El Paso Police Department (L), Scott Olson/Getty Images (R)

Joseph Angel Alvarez murdered a woman and shot her husband in El Paso, Texas, shortly after the 2020 election, say police.

Police found emails in which Alvarez said he targetted the Kauffmans because they voted for Joe Biden.

The accused killer also said he believed "pro-choice" people were part of a "Jewish Satanist Party."

A Texas man has been charged with murdering a woman and shooting her husband because they voted for Joe Biden, reports say.

On 14 November 2020, Georgette Kauffman was shot and killed in her garage, and her husband Daniel was shot through their front door, but survived.

Police have now charged Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, with the crime, after finding emails in which he admitted to targeting the Kauffmans because they had a Joe Biden flag and a "doll of Trump hanging" outside their house, documents show.

According to the affidavit, seen by local outlet KDBC-TV , Alvarez approached the Kaufmanns' home on Copper Avenue in El Paso, Texas, armed with a shotgun.

Documents say he found Georgette, 50, in the detached garage and shot and killed her.

Attorney Georgette had just arrived home from work, police said, and the vehicle's engine was still on and the driver's side door was ajar.

Alvarez then attempted to enter the main residence but found that the wrought iron door locked, the documents said.

Hearing noises and thinking his wife was outside, Daniel Kauffman approached the entrance, at which point the killer shot through the door several times.

Daniel Kauffman told KFOX14 that he was shot at five times, once in the head, once in the shoulder, and once in the wrist. He said two of the shots did not strike him.

While investigating the murder, police obtained a search warrant that uncovered emails sent from Alvarez revealing his extreme political and religious views.

In an email to a US army intelligence group, Alvarez said abortions were "Jewish child sacrifice", and that "pro-choice" people were part of a "Jewish Satanist Party," according to KFOX14.

He also wrote that he believed Democrats were liars.

According to the outlet, Alvarez attached images of Memorial Park in El Paso to the email, which he said was a "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic."

The killer said in the email that he targeted the Kauffmans' home, which was on Memorial Park because he had seen pro-Biden and anti-Trump paraphernalia outside of the house.

The court documents note that the house on Copper Avenue displayed Democrat posters and LGBTQ flags.

Police arrested Alvarez outside his place of employment, KFOX14 said.

Alvarez is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail, according to the outlet.

Daniel Kauffman said that he was relieved to hear that Alvarez had been charged, but that it wouldn't bring his wife back, the local outlet reported.