Jesse Eisenberg On Lex Luthor Future & Ben Affleck’s The Batman Rumor

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Eisenberg pondered his future as Lex Luthor and revealed if he was involved in Ben Affleck’s scrapped version of The Batman. One of the most polarizing performances in any blockbuster over the last few years was Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. When he was initially cast, many fans expressed disappointment, similar to when Ben Affleck was announced as the new Caped Crusader. When the film was released, the performance was heavily derided by critics and fans alike, although some responded positively to the Academy Award-nominee’s unique take on Superman’s arch-nemesis.

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Touching Thoughts on Jennifer Lopez Romance

Gwyneth Paltrow has built a reputation out of getting along with her exes, and she continues to wish them well publicly. The latest object of her benevolence is Ben Affleck, who she dated off and on from 1997 to 2000. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made quite a splash after rekindling their relationship and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in support of Affleck's film The Last Duel. Lopez's stylist Mariel Haenn shared photos of the couple looking glamorous and in love on Instagram, and Paltrow decided to weigh in with a kind quip.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Batman star Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 teased by director

Batman star Ben Affleck's The Accountant is getting a sequel – and now possibly a third film. Bosses have been keen on a follow up to the surprise 2016 action-thriller hit for years, but now that a sequel has been greenlit, director Gavin O'Connor has admitted one of the reasons he wanted to come back for a second was so he could do a third.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
Collider

Marc Maron Is Your New Lex Luthor (in 'DC's League of Super-Pets')

Joker actor Marc Maron is set to return to the supervillain world in DC League of Super-Pets, where he will be voicing Superman's greatest enemy, Lex Luthor. He joins a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson as the Man of Steel's canine, Krypto the Superdog. The comedian-actor dropped the news...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WILD INDIAN Video Interview: Jesse Eisenberg On The Importance Of Telling This Indigenous Story (Exclusive)

Directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., Wild Indian focuses on Michael (Michael Greyeyes). He's s moved on from his reservation and fractured past after covering up his classmate’s murder decades earlier, but when a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife (Kate Bosworth) and boss (Jesse Eisenberg) from the demons of his past.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: We are feminists

“It doesn’t help to turn away when you’ve had your best friend by your side in the spotlight for over 20 years.” Ben Affleck sums up how important the deep friendship between him and Matt Damon is. The two stars grew up together and in 1997 they jointly won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”. 24 years later, the best Hollywood buddies wrote a script together for the first time and are both in the film. “The Last Duel” is about a knight’s wife (Damon) who accuses the noble squire Jacques of raping her. Whereupon the French King Charles VI. (Affleck) orders the last knight duel in France in the Middle Ages. The fight to the death should prove guilt or innocence.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Robert Rodriguez’s Action Thriller Hypnotic Casts Hala Finley as Ben Affleck’s Missing Daughter

Actress Hala Finley is once again teaming up with director Robert Rodriguez for a starring role. Solstice Studios announced today that Finley is joining Ben Affleck and Alice Braga in Rodriguez’s newest action thriller, Hypnotic, set to go into production on September 27. Rodriguez serves as both director and co-writer (with Max Borenstein) on the project, which is produced by Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella, and John Graham.
MOVIES
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to ex Ben Affleck's red carpet appearance with J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance, and the photos have sparked such a frenzy that even Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow weighed in. Affleck and Lopez attended the Venice International Film Festival on Friday for his new movie, "The Last Duel,” marking...
CELEBRITIES
