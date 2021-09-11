Jesse Eisenberg On Lex Luthor Future & Ben Affleck’s The Batman Rumor

“It doesn’t help to turn away when you’ve had your best friend by your side in the spotlight for over 20 years.” Ben Affleck sums up how important the deep friendship between him and Matt Damon is. The two stars grew up together and in 1997 they jointly won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”. 24 years later, the best Hollywood buddies wrote a script together for the first time and are both in the film. “The Last Duel” is about a knight’s wife (Damon) who accuses the noble squire Jacques of raping her. Whereupon the French King Charles VI. (Affleck) orders the last knight duel in France in the Middle Ages. The fight to the death should prove guilt or innocence.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO