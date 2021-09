Pokemon fans over on Twitter think they may have figured out where the next mainline Pokemon games, Gen 9, will take Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players when they presumably release next year or in 2023. The most recent entries, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield notably took players to the UK, or at least a region that wears its UK inspiration on its sleeve. Where Gen 9 will take players remains to be seen, but players think they've narrowed it down to three regions, all of which are western European countries: France, Switzerland, and Italy.

