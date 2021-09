When Power Book III: Raising Kanan was first announced, we were excited to finally have the back story of 50 Cent’s deadly Power character. Now that we’re tuned in, we’re also happy to realize the prequel series is just as much Jukebox’s coming-of-age story as it is Kanan’s. Those who watched the original show know Jukebox was Kanan’s money-hungry, cutthroat cousin who nearly killed James St. Patrick’s son, Tariq St. Patrick. Kanan had so much love for the young kingpin-in-the-making, however, he ended up offing his own cousin before she could do Tariq more harm.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO