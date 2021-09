Environmental protesters across the UK have demonstrated against the “madness” of permitting a new coal mine in west Cumbria as the public inquiry into the controversial plan gets underway.If the fossil-fuel project near Whitehaven is given the green light, it would be the first deep coal pit to open in the UK for 30 years. Demonstrators in London and Cumbria believe the idea should be scrapped, pointing to the climate emergency and the government’s pledge to decarbonise the economy by 2050, while proponents of the scheme argue it will create much-needed jobs.“If you think I’m furious, it’s because I am,”...

