See J Lo and Ben Affleck's Recent Red Carpet Debut Side by Side With Their Original One

Eeek! Things are getting cute, hot, and official at the same time! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just stunned their fans on the red carpet after a wait of almost 20 years, making love officially official. Since you are already here, we are assuming you already know the scene. Those living under a rock need to understand big time- It’s the first time in 18 years that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have snogged on the red carpet! Jennifer and Ben’s love affair was already well-known, and it’s only going to get better. Even eating a salad in the same room as Ben and Jen made news now, so when they dressed up for the 2021 Venice Film Festival and went to a fancy movie premiere, it also made headlines.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO