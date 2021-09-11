See J Lo and Ben Affleck's Recent Red Carpet Debut Side by Side With Their Original One
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are red carpet official (again)! On Friday, the rekindled couple turned heads as they attended the premiere of Ben's film The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival. Not only did it mark their first public appearance since getting back together in May, but it marked their second red carpet debut as a couple. Fittingly, their first red carpet debut was actually at one of Jennifer's movie premieres, proving the couple always love to support each other.www.popsugar.com
