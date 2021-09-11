CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama is the #8 lowest paying state for plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is currently in the throes of a skilled trades worker shortage. Across the board, the country doesn’t have enough qualified electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and carpenters to meet the demand. One recent study found that many of the most in-demand jobs remain unfilled for at least a month. This comes as millions of Americans who were laid off during the early days of the coronavirus are looking for work.

