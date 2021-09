ROANOKE, Va. – We all remember where we were on 9/11, what we were doing and how we felt. That’s especially true for a local survivor who was at the World Trade Center that day. But 20 years later, his perspective on the impact that tragic day had on the course of his life has changed as he realizes that more than just his own life was saved when he escaped the Twin Towers.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO