Modesto, CA

Update: Suspect arrested in threats that closed down Modesto Junior College campuses

Modesto Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities made an arrest Friday night after a threat of violence spurred Modesto Junior College officials to shut down and evacuate both campuses of the school. Courtney Bradford, 27, of Stockton, was identified as the suspect after the threat came into a counselor Friday afternoon. She was located Friday evening in San Joaquin County and arrested on a charge of making threats to a school, according to a post on the Modesto Police Department Facebook page.

