When he volunteered he did not know exactly what he was volunteering for. It was September 1943 and he was on maneuvers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, when his unit was ordered into formation to receive an address by a recruiting official. The Army, the officer briefed them, was looking for 86 soldiers. Each had to be unmarried. The mission would be dangerous. They would deploy in two weeks. That was the totality of the information given. After some twenty soldiers stepped forward, Thomas “Tommy” Mascari, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, who had recently completed basic training, did so as well. “I figured I would be going overseas sooner or later, so I thought it might as well be sooner,” he explains of the rationale for his decision.

