CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bruce Springsteen performs ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ at NYC 9/11 memorial

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gL1lg_0bt8Tl9K00

NEW YORK — An impromptu performance Saturday by legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen broke a moment of silence honoring victims of the World Trade Center attack in New York City during a 20th-anniversary memorial ceremony.

Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” from his 2020 album “Letter to You,” after the 9:03 a.m. moment of silence at the solemn commemoration held at ground zero, Rolling Stone reported.

“May god bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” Springsteen said before starting his acoustic performance.

Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara also sang at the commemoration. By tradition, no politicians spoke at the event, although many, including President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, attended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Showtime's 'The Circus' resumes — but has circus left town?

NEW YORK — (AP) — What does “The Circus” do when the circus has left town?. That's the pithy question that comes to mind upon learning that the Showtime political series opens its seventh season on Sunday, when consumer interest in political news has dropped sharply with the end of Donald Trump's presidency.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
63K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy