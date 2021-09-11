Timeless truths for turbulent times: Remembering and learning from BYU’s 9/11 experience

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty surrounding Peruvian BYU graphic design student Juan Gutierrez’s studies. His parents owned a restaurant at the start of the pandemic and had to convert it to a small grocery store during the summer of 2020. “My parents had money saved so I could keep studying. I cannot imagine a situation in which (they) did not have money and stopped receiving business and (an) income. I would have had to move back home,” he said.

