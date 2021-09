A Michigan state lawmaker who has faced months of legal woes is now facing two additional charges after authorities say he snuck a handcuff key into a county jail. Rep. Jewell Jones, 26, a Democrat from Inkster, was caught literally with his pants down during an alleged drunk driving spree on April 6th. That fiasco was said by authorities to have involved an unknown woman and a vehicle which ended up off the road. During that incident, a belligerent Jones was caught on video arguing with state troopers and at times hurling racial slurs toward them when the authorities showed up to deal with the situation. The state police used a taser and pepper spray to bring Jones under control; Jones is alleged to have threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and other high-profile state officials to force the state police to stand down or otherwise cut him a break. Jones eventually accused law enforcement of using excessive force because he is Black.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO