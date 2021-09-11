Preston County COVID surge intensifies

If it's not one thing, it's another. That was the mix for the Chautauqua County Board of Health during its meeting Thursday evening. The meeting may have been dominated by the new surge of COVID-19 across the county and the efforts to deal with it while persuading people to be vaccinated. However, there were also problems with the water in Dunkirk and Fredonia, dirty restaurants, mosquitoes, West Nile Virus and the decrepit Busti Mobile Home Park.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO