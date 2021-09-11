CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Preston County COVID surge intensifies

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 6 days ago

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Officials from the Preston County Health Department report a very high level of coronavirus activity. On Friday, 56 new cases were confirmed in the. Additionally, in the last week there have been 224 new cases added to the total. Data from the DHHR says the highest number of new cases is being reported in the 20-year-old and younger age group. Slightly more than 35-percent of the Preston County population is fully vaccinated.

wajr.com

Herald Times

IU Health: Lawrence County, Bedford hit hard by recent COVID surge

BEDFORD — IU Health hosted a virtual meeting Thursday to address the COVID-19 impact on Lawrence County. The presentation, called IU Health Bedford President's Coffee, also provided updates on vaccine outreach, IU Health Foundation initiatives and EMS dispatch changes. The virtual presentation featured remarks from IU Health Community Health Director...
BEDFORD, IN
wbfo.org

Surge of COVID cases exacerbating other health problems in Chautauqua County

If it's not one thing, it's another. That was the mix for the Chautauqua County Board of Health during its meeting Thursday evening. The meeting may have been dominated by the new surge of COVID-19 across the county and the efforts to deal with it while persuading people to be vaccinated. However, there were also problems with the water in Dunkirk and Fredonia, dirty restaurants, mosquitoes, West Nile Virus and the decrepit Busti Mobile Home Park.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Kingwood, WV
WVNews

More than 150 cases in less than 24 hours in Preston County

KINGWOOD — The number of COVID-19 numbers continue to skyrocket in Preston County, with 153 new cases being reported in 24 hours. The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources COVID-19 website indicates the county’s confirmed cases increased by 153 from Wednesday into Thursday. Overall, since Sept. 8, the DHHR is reporting 335 new confirmed cases and four deaths locally.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 382 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases. There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114. Age/gender of new cases: Age Group Cases Gender Cases 00-04 14   05-12 62   Female 203 13-18 28   Male 179 19-24 34       25-49 131       50-64 62       65+ 51 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 17, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
click orlando

New federal report breaks down COVID-19 deaths by county during summer surge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County, FL - A new report released by the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services breaks down COVID-19 deaths by county in the State of Florida, the first time this data has been released to the public since the Florida Department of Health took down the daily COVID-19 dashboard in early June. Since then, the state only releases data weekly that shows deaths in Florida but not broken down by county.
FLORIDA STATE

