Preston County COVID surge intensifies
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Officials from the Preston County Health Department report a very high level of coronavirus activity. On Friday, 56 new cases were confirmed in the. Additionally, in the last week there have been 224 new cases added to the total. Data from the DHHR says the highest number of new cases is being reported in the 20-year-old and younger age group. Slightly more than 35-percent of the Preston County population is fully vaccinated.wajr.com
