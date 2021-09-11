CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Seinfeld & Lookalike Sons Julian, 18, & Shepherd, 15, Step Out For Yankees Vs Mets Game — Photos

By Emily Selleck
 6 days ago
Jackie Brown / SplashNews

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld made a rare appearance with his teenage sons Julian and Shepherd while attending a baseball game.

Jerry Seinfeld has stepped out with his mini-me sons Julian Kal, 18, and Shepherd Kellen, 15, for a baseball game in New York. The trio were spotted at Citi Field stadium on September 10, watching a New York Mets vs New York Yankees game. The comedian cut a casual figure in a black sweater and a blue cap, while his lookalike sons focused on the game.

Jerry Seinfeld with his kids. Image: Jackie Brown / SplashNews

Julian opted for a bright orange graphic tee while his younger brother Shepherd donned a grey hoodie and a black baseball cap. The family outing came a few days after their proud mom Jessica, 49, shared a sweet photo with the whole Seinfeld crew, including eldest daughter Sascha, 20.

“Happy Jewish New Year to all*. We wish you a sweet, happy and healthy year,” she captioned the Instagram photo, while jokingly adding, “except Jerry’s white gym socks, which always show up at the wrong time.” The parents-of-three also recently helped their eldest son move into his dorm at Duke University.

Jessica shared a series of photos from the sweet day on the Durham, NC campus. In one pic, Jessica and Julian were seen posing together outside the university while another showed them sitting on a golf cart while riding around together.

“#2 is launched,” Jessica captioned the first snap. In the caption for the second, she hilariously indicated that she and Julian “lost Jerry” while making their way around the college campus. “Had fun even while searching campus for a lost Jerry in 95F heat. Why are some men the worst at directions and instructions?” the caption read.

Jessica’s latest pics of Julian’s big day come three months after she shared a pic of him posing in a suit and holding up a blue graduation gown on his high school graduation day. “Graduation day for my babyyyyy Julian!!!” she exclaimed in the caption.

