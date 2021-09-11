Orioles' Dean Kremer: Up to start Game 1 against Toronto

The New York Yankees are back at Yankee Stadium after a road trip to Atlanta and the West Coast. The Yankees went 5-4 over the span. This evening at the Stadium in the Bronx, the Yankees have their first game of three in a weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. With the loss of 4 games during the road trip, the Yankees had slipped back in the AL East standings. However, while the Yankees were idle yesterday, they gained on the Tampa Bay Rays as they lost to the Red Sox. They are now 6.5 games behind the Rays.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO