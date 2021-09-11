CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Dean Kremer: Up to start Game 1 against Toronto

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kremer was recalled to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He is up as the 29th man, so this may just be a spot start. Kremer hasn't pitched in the majors since June 24 in Toronto, where he allowed six runs and walked five batters in one-third of an inning. Since then, he has logged a 5.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 44.2 innings at Triple-A.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
Royals Review

Game CXL: Royals at Orioles

So, about last night. We don’t have to talk about it too much. I’m just really curious as to how someone looked at the Royals roster, saw Michael A. Taylor and his light-bat-defensive-wizard skill set and thought to themselves “hey, that guy should DH instead of play centerfield.”. It’s a...
MLB
Sioux City Journal

Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (41-92, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-56, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -308, Orioles +249; over/under is 10...
MLB
Washington Post

Orioles rally to lock up rare series win on the road against Yankees

NEW YORK — For the first time since Brandon Hyde's opening three games as their manager, the Baltimore Orioles won a series at Yankee Stadium. Rallying from a deficit that at three points was three runs wide, the Orioles beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, with a four-run inning that shook a spell of troubles with runners in scoring position and in this ballpark. The rubber-game victory gave Baltimore its first series victory on the road against the Yankees since March 2019, their first three games of that season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
chatsports.com

‘It starts up here’: Orioles’ Trey Mancini hoping to carry strong mental approach through season’s final month

NEW YORK — Frequently this year, amid a season that has been a struggle occasionally for him and often for his team, Trey Mancini has taken a deep breath. For the Orioles’ longest-tenured player, it’s a way to clear a mind that has had an awful lot racing through it over the past 18 months. In his comeback campaign after losing 2020 to stage 3 colon cancer, Mancini has adopted in-game breathing routines, hoping to slow himself and the game down.
MLB
KSN.com

Royals win 3-2 against the Orioles

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KSNW) — The Kansas City Royals have another win after a close game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday. While the Orioles had a one-point lead going into the 4th inning, Hanser Alberto hit a home run in the 5th to tie the game. It was his second homer of the year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Starting Game 2 Saturday

Akin will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. He will pitch opposite Ross Stripling in the nightcap while Dean Kremer starts Game 1. Akin has a 4.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 25 innings over his last five starts.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Toronto#Doubleheader#The Blue Jays#Era#Triple A
Yardbarker

Tyler Wells allows 4 runs in 7th in 11-10 Orioles loss; Kremer returns; Orioles hit 4 homers

The Orioles scored 10 runs and had 14 hits in the first six innings of a doubleheader and entered the top of the seventh with a three-run lead and Tyler Wells on the mound. Wells, who had pitched brilliantly in his new role as closer gave up the lead and surrendered four runs in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Orioles 11-10 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: Yankees start three games with the Orioles, here’s the preview

The New York Yankees are back at Yankee Stadium after a road trip to Atlanta and the West Coast. The Yankees went 5-4 over the span. This evening at the Stadium in the Bronx, the Yankees have their first game of three in a weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. With the loss of 4 games during the road trip, the Yankees had slipped back in the AL East standings. However, while the Yankees were idle yesterday, they gained on the Tampa Bay Rays as they lost to the Red Sox. They are now 6.5 games behind the Rays.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Camden Chat

Saturday Orioles doubleheader game thread: vs. Toronto, 4:35

Good afternoon, O’s fans! It’s time for lots of baseball—maybe even some good baseball if the pitching holds up for fourteen innings today. Last night’s Game 1 of this four-game stand against the Blue Jays was fun. Brandon Hyde got in a salty shouting match with Jays’ starter Robbie Ray. Jon Heyman called it embarrassing. What I think is embarrassing is for a Cy Young candidate to lose to the second-worst team in baseball and then try to insinuate that they’re cheating. Keep it classy, Toronto.
MLB
Reuters

Yankees hit five homers to beat Orioles

EditorsNote: Added to 4th graf with playoff update. Gerrit Cole pitched five innings of one-run ball in his return from a minor hamstring injury while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton slugged two-run homers as the visiting New York Yankees recorded a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. Cole...
MLB
baltimorenews.net

Orioles DH Trey Mancini exits game with abdominal soreness

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini left Tuesday's game against the visiting New York Yankees due to right abdominal soreness. D.J. Stewart batted for Mancini to open the fourth inning with the Orioles trailing 5-0. Mancini has been dealing with some soreness in his right side and also missed three...
MLB
chatsports.com

Where Cedric Mullins’ 30/30 Chase Lands in Orioles History

Sep 10, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) celebrates with teammates after hitting a first inning home run Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. How does Cedric Mullins’ 2021 season compare to other great seasons in...
MLB
Asbury Park Press

Gerrit Cole's presence, lineup's power display carries Yankees past Orioles

BALTIMORE – Straight away, the sight of Gerrit Cole taking the mound Tuesday night had to be a lift. A week earlier, the Yankees watched their ace make an early exit from a start at Yankee Stadium, due to a tight left hamstring – a moment that allowed minds to wander in dark directions.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy