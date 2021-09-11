Orioles' Dean Kremer: Up to start Game 1 against Toronto
Kremer was recalled to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He is up as the 29th man, so this may just be a spot start. Kremer hasn't pitched in the majors since June 24 in Toronto, where he allowed six runs and walked five batters in one-third of an inning. Since then, he has logged a 5.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 44.2 innings at Triple-A.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0