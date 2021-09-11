CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Venom” Sequel To Run Quite Short

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs revealed on AMC and Fandango websites, the Tom Hardy-led Marvel and Sony sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” will clock in as one of the shortest superhero movies to date. Set to open on October 1st, the new film reportedly holds a total running time of just 90 minutes,...

