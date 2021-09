The Seattle Seahawks added another cornerback to the roster this week, signing Bless Austin to the squad on Tuesday. Coach Pete Carroll already likes what he sees. “Wow, he’s a hitter,” Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “He has a really aggressive and physical style of play, and that’s what I loved about what I saw. He’s got good size to him, but his willingness to throw his body around and give you everything he’s got is what jumped off of the film to me.”

