CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How Titans Could Still Deliver The Oracle That Fans Expected In Season 3

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of Titans Season 3 on HBO Max, called "51%." Titans amped up the action in "51%" by finally facing the team of heroes off against Scarecrow's army of goons as he tried to mass-produce enough of the drug to flood Gotham City. The good guys were successful, although Scarecrow did manage to escape with Jason Todd in tow, and it was all thanks to Dick and Barbara finally joining forces to track down the bad guys that it even happened. They had to use Oracle in the process, but Titans Oracle isn't the Oracle that many DC fans would think of when they hear that name... so far, anyway.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Titans Could Already Be Renewed For Season 4

In spite of an initial teaser that raised eyebrows over its effort to be the edgy version of the DC universe, Titans has developed into one of the strongest superhero shows of the present television landscape. The currently airing third season has certainly expanded the scope of the production, bringing in familiar characters and classic plotlines from the comics, and we’re now getting hints that HBO Max want another run of episodes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans Oracle#Dc Comics#Wb#Arrow#Felicity#The Bat Computer#Nsa#Iron Man#Hbo#Omac#The Killing Joke#Nightwing
Inverse

Doom Patrol

Hailed as a post-modern classic, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision took on superhero tropes while using meta-text to discuss larger issues like mental health and grief. To be sure, that was certainly the way WandaVision was promoted and played out to some extent. However, by its final episode, the Disney+ series eschewed resolution in favor of special effects and the opportunity to tee up next year’s Doctor Strange sequel. For audiences disappointed by WandaVision’s failure to live up to its own hype, there is a superhero show that does all of that, and it’s about to return for its third season on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Popculture

New 'Dexter' Season 9 Trailer Drops More Clues About What Fans Can Expect

A new Dexter Season 9 trailer has dropped, and it offers more clues about what fans can expect from the New Blood revival. The clip opens with Dexter (Michael C. Hall), now living in the fictional upstate New York small town of Iron Lake and going by Jim Lindsey, being pulled over by a police officer. We quickly learn that the officer is Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who Dexter appears to be dating, judging by the steamy kiss they plant on one another after she frisks him. Dex has clearly not lost his thirst for murder, as we see him in some sinister moments all throughout the clip, even sharpening knives at one point.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Stargirl Fans React To Eclipso's Debut In The Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stargirl episode "Summer School: Chapter 6." Read at your own risk!. Stargirl fans were given a sneak peek of what Nick Tarabay would look like as Eclipso ahead of the season, but apparently, nothing prepared viewers for his live-action debut. Stargirl and friends came face to face with the villain for the first time in Season 2 and were quickly outmatched by the iconic DC villain. The heroes were rattled, and fans at home were floored by the impact Eclipso had in his episode.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

HBO Max Developing Penguin-Focused The Batman Spinoff Series

Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman has a second spinoff series already in development, this one focusing on Colin Farrell’s The Penguin. Variety reports that the streamer is in early development of the series, which will focus on the Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham city’s criminal world. Farrell, who is set to play the role in Reeves’ upcoming film, has been approached to star but no deal is yet in place. Lauren LeFranc (Chuck, Agents of SHIELD) is set to write the script.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Oracle
TVOvermind

The 10 Best DC Female Villains Ranked

DC female villains are not only powerful women in the DC world but also in comics. Female superheroes are as equally significant as male villains. They are strong with compelling and interesting backstories. They tend to be ruthless and hold back at nothing during the war, making them more powerful. Female villains are comparable to male versions and sometimes seem to be much better. They can turn evil characters to look good. Here are the ten best DC female villains ranked.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Yolanda is Haunted By Her Guilt in "Summer School: Chapter Seven" Preview

When it comes to the fallout from the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl, Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) has had the most difficult time. Not only did she witness the death of her ex-boyfriend Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she also killed his father, the villain Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), avenging Henry's death as well as preventing the villain from killing the rest of the team. Yolanda is haunted by this and her guilt will soon come to a head - and may not all be in her head. The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Seven", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's second season set to air on Tuesday, September 21st, and it will see Yolanda seemingly being haunted by her past. Literally.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Haunting of Hill House Creator Shares How Season 3 Could Happen

There is little doubt that The Haunting of Hill House was one of the most-watched series on Netflix in 2018. The show's success led to a sequel The Haunting of Bly Manor which was also a big hit for the streaming service. But when can we expect Season 3 of the anthology series? Mike Flanagan has spoken about how the show could continue with a new story.
TV SERIES
Variety

Hasan Minhaj Cast as Riddler in ‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast From DC, Spotify

Hasan Minhaj will voice Gotham’s notorious quizmaster — The Riddler — in “Batman Unburied,” a forthcoming scripted podcast from Spotify in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC. Minhaj (“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” “The Daily Show,” “Homecoming King”) joins the cast of the superhero thriller from executive producer David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight Rises”), which as previously announced will star Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Jason Isaacs as Bruce’s right-hand man Alfred. Also joining the “Batman Unburied” cast are Lance Reddick (“The Wire,” “John Wick,” “Lost”) and Toks Olagundoye (“Castle,” “The Neighbors”) as Bruce Wayne’s parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne. In...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix's ClickBait: How A Season 2 Could Work

Clickbait is the latest mystery Netflix series. It starts with the viral kidnapping of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) and escalates into a tale of secrets, lies, and the court of public opinion. Clickbait is one of those rare mystery shows or movies where all the clues are there but most viewers won’t figure out what happened until the very end. That is what makes Clickbait a breath of fresh air.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy