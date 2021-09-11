How Titans Could Still Deliver The Oracle That Fans Expected In Season 3

When it comes to the fallout from the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl, Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) has had the most difficult time. Not only did she witness the death of her ex-boyfriend Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she also killed his father, the villain Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), avenging Henry's death as well as preventing the villain from killing the rest of the team. Yolanda is haunted by this and her guilt will soon come to a head - and may not all be in her head. The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Seven", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's second season set to air on Tuesday, September 21st, and it will see Yolanda seemingly being haunted by her past. Literally.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO