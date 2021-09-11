Gambling resort's expansion hits the jackpot in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines

September 16-19 Addison Oktoberfest. The town of Addison's annual Oktoberfest celebration has been named one of the country's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations by Forbes and USA Today. Four days of family-oriented entertainment draw more than 50,000 fans, with German food and the same Paulaner Bier served in Bavaria. Dozens of polka bands and other traditional entertainers from around the country perform on multiple stages, including one at the Partyhalle, a 30,000-square-foot open-air tent with seating for 1,500. Contests include bier barrel rolling, a German Idol yodeling contest, activities for kids, unique shopping, and an opportunity to wear your dirndl and lederhosen. Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Cir. When: Thursday September 16, 6-11pm, Friday September 17 6 pm–midnight, Saturday September 18 12 pm–midnight, Sunday September 19 12-5 pm. Admission: $10 for single-day on Friday and Saturday; Thursday and Sunday are free. Tickets are online.

