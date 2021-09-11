CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling resort's expansion hits the jackpot in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Choctaw resort debuts new hotel and casino 2 hours' drive from Fort Worth. An entertainment destination for many North Texans has opened a much anticipated major expansion: Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, has debuted the new Sky Tower Hotel and a casino, expanding its status as a quick getaway destination.

These are the 6 best food drink events in Fort Worth this week

Oktoberfest events are starting to pop up around town, and this week features a five-course German-themed dinner is paired with beers. Also on the list is the return of Grapefest along with a tony wine dinner, charity chicken wing cook-off, and a brunch board pop-up at a local wine bar. It’s also the 103rd birthday of one Tex-Mex institution, which is celebrating with some freebies.
Prost to the biggest Oktoberfest 2021 festivities in Dallas-Fort Worth

September 16-19 Addison Oktoberfest. The town of Addison's annual Oktoberfest celebration has been named one of the country's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations by Forbes and USA Today. Four days of family-oriented entertainment draw more than 50,000 fans, with German food and the same Paulaner Bier served in Bavaria. Dozens of polka bands and other traditional entertainers from around the country perform on multiple stages, including one at the Partyhalle, a 30,000-square-foot open-air tent with seating for 1,500. Contests include bier barrel rolling, a German Idol yodeling contest, activities for kids, unique shopping, and an opportunity to wear your dirndl and lederhosen. Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Cir. When: Thursday September 16, 6-11pm, Friday September 17 6 pm–midnight, Saturday September 18 12 pm–midnight, Sunday September 19 12-5 pm. Admission: $10 for single-day on Friday and Saturday; Thursday and Sunday are free. Tickets are online.
Popular healthy restaurant Flower Child blossoms in Fort Worth

Fort Worth gets a dose of flower power with the arrival of Flower Child, the young-leaning, cheerful, hippie-ish restaurant from Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts. According to a release, the uber-healthy concept will open its first restaurant in Fort Worth at University Village, in early 2022. It'll be located at 1616 S. University Dr., #301, IE the former McKinley's Bakery and Cafe, which was felled by the pandemic and sadly closed in September 2020.
Youtube star and food critic takes on Texas' beloved Whataburger

Youtube food reviewer and new Texas resident Mikey Chen's latest clip offers the video star's take on fast food institution Whataburger. The results are mixed at best. Chen, who has over 5 million subscribers between his Strictly Dumpling (3.8 million) and Mikey Chen (1.4 million) channels, generally samples food from small, family-owned restaurants, particularly Asian cuisines. As such, he's generally affable. Slamming the food at a small Korean or Chinese restaurant would be more like bullying than providing viewers with valuable recommendations.
