WITCH HUNT Official Trailer: In Theaters, On Demand and Digital on October 1st

After initially being delayed from last October to next month, Halloween Kills is officially debuting in theaters and on streaming service Peacock on October 15th. The film premiered earlier this week at the Venice Film Festival and this report comes as a major shock to fans, given how much emphasis the creative team has put on ensuring that this was a film that could be experienced on the big screen. However, due to the continuing pandemic, it's clear that the filmmakers want to make sure that the film could be seen by as many audiences as possible, even if theaters aren't operating at their full capacity in October. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

