WITCH HUNT Official Trailer: In Theaters, On Demand and Digital on October 1st

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Camargo
Person
Elizabeth Mitchell
WITCH HUNT Starring Gideon Adlon, Abigail Cowen, Christian Camargo, and Elizabeth Mitchell will be in Theaters, On Demand and Digital October 1st. In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.
TV & VIDEOS
