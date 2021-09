While there were a lot of shocking developments in the second half of Lucifer's fifth season, there were none as painful as the death of Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). Thanks to manipulation by Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) brother Michael (also Ellis), Dan ended up murdered while trying to solve a homicide. But instead of going to Heaven, Dan ended up in Hell because he hadn't fully resolved his feelings of guilt at the time of his death. Alejandro previously revealed that he would be back for the sixth and final season of Lucifer, though he didn't reveal exactly how. Now that Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix, we know how Dan's story ends.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO