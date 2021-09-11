Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Texting His Desire to Kill Pelosi on Jan. 6
A Georgia man who expressed his desire to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in text messages has pleaded guilty, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. Cleveland Grover Meredith, who missed the Capitol riot due to car trouble, admitted to sending texts from his Washington, D.C., hotel room that night that indicated he wanted to put “a bullet in [Pelosi’s] noggin on Live TV” and that she was a “dead [expletive] walking.” FBI agents later found a horde of guns, ammunition, magazines, THC edibles, and injectable testosterone in a trailer Meredith hauled behind his truck. He was arrested on Jan. 7 in D.C.www.thedailybeast.com
