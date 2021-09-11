CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Texting His Desire to Kill Pelosi on Jan. 6

By Corbin Bolies
A Georgia man who expressed his desire to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in text messages has pleaded guilty, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. Cleveland Grover Meredith, who missed the Capitol riot due to car trouble, admitted to sending texts from his Washington, D.C., hotel room that night that indicated he wanted to put “a bullet in [Pelosi’s] noggin on Live TV” and that she was a “dead [expletive] walking.” FBI agents later found a horde of guns, ammunition, magazines, THC edibles, and injectable testosterone in a trailer Meredith hauled behind his truck. He was arrested on Jan. 7 in D.C.

TheDailyBeast

Planned Parenthood Shooter Has Outburst as Judge Rules Him Mentally Incompetent

A federal judge has deemed the suspect of a mass shooting at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic mentally incompetent to stand trial, the Denver Post reports. Robert Dear, 63, previously admitted to killing three people in his shooting rampage, for which he arrived armed with a cabal of weapons, including rifles, handguns, a shotgun, and more than 500 rounds of ammunition. The state’s criminal case against him was continuously postponed due to questions around his mental state, prompting the feds to file their own charges. (Incompetency findings are less common in federal cases.) But Thursday’s ruling means federal prosecutors can no longer move forward with their case.
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Former LDS Bishop in Utah Charged With Abusing Teen at Girls Church Camp

A former Latter-day Saint bishop in Utah has been charged after a 15-year-old told police that he assaulted her at a church camp for girls in Duchesne County. James Douglas Robinson, 63, was charged with forcible sexual abuse after the girl told authorities that he pinned her to a kitchen counter at Reid Ranch on June 16, and touched her body over her clothes. Police said that Robinson was released as bishop and moved to Idaho after the assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Mom Jailed for Fighting Her Kid’s Suspected Bully on School Bus

An Alabama mom has been jailed after allegedly boarding a school bus and getting into a fight with an 11-year-old she suspected of bullying her kid. AL.com reports Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was hit with assault and trespass charges after the altercation was posted on social media. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department alleged that Waldrop got onto the bus early Tuesday morning then got into a fight with an 11-year-old kid who she believed had been picking on her child. Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said in a statement: “While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me... At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students.” He added that school officials are looking into what led up to the fight and are cooperating with authorities. Waldrop was released later Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $10,500.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Twisted Suicide Insurance Ploy

In a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered. The alleged conspiracy was laid out in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Biden Administration Asks Federal Judge to Halt Enforcement of Radical Texas Abortion Ban

The Biden administration has launched a new legal challenge to the extreme Texas law that effectively bans all abortions in the state. According to The Washington Post, the Justice Department has asked a federal judge to lift the abortion ban while its suit against the radical law makes its way through the courts. The Biden administration sued Texas last week in an attempt to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law for good, and Tuesday night’s filing requests a temporary restraining order or injunction to prevent Texas from enforcing the law for the time being. The department’s brief accused Texas of introducing “an unprecedented scheme... to shield a plainly unconstitutional law from review.” The abortion ban came into effect at the start of this month, and effectively bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy—before many know they’re pregnant—with no exceptions for rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Shreds Kentucky Woman’s Demand for Ivermectin

Kentucky woman Angela Underwood thought she knew more than the doctors treating her husband for COVID-19. After his care team at Norton Brownsboro Hospital refused to give him ivermectin—a parasite drug not proven to treat COVID—Underwood sued. “As a Registered Nurse, I demand my husband be administered ivermectin,” she wrote in her filing, touting its efficacy in “studies and research.” She said she’d administer it to her husband herself if necessary; he is on a ventilator and fighting for life. Underwood, who was representing herself in court, later amended her complaint to ask that he be treated with “intravenous vitamin c.”
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Hosts Flip Out as FAA Grounds Drone Gawking at Migrants Under Texas Bridge

Fox News can no longer bring its viewers live voyeuristic footage of desperate people huddled under a bridge in Texas—and its hosts are mad. Late Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration brought in a two-week flight restriction over Del Rio, which means that Fox News has to ground the drone it’s been using to show the scene at International Bridge between Del Rio and Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña. At least 10,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, have gathered at the bridge, and Reuters reports the people are low on food and water as temperatures hit 99 degrees Fahrenheit. The FAA said the flight restriction was needed “due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights,” and the media can still “make requests to operate in the area.” Fox News hosts, who have been fear-mongering about the gathering all week, reacted to the ban with anger. Sean Hannity accused the FAA of “trying to prevent Fox’s drone from showing the American people the truth and capturing images just like this... The FAA is being used to cover up for Biden’s failures. And we are going to let that stand? I don’t think so.”
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texan Tourists Caught on Camera Attacking NYC Restaurant Hostess After She Asks for Vaccine Cards

It’s been made very clear that, if you want to dine indoors in New York City, you have to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But that seems to have come as a shock to a group of tourists from Texas who were caught on camera attacking a restaurant hostess after she asked them for proof of their vaccinations. According to NBC New York, the attack happened outside Carmine’s Restaurant on the Upper West Side early Thursday evening. Law-enforcement sources told the news outlet that the hostess was sent to a hospital after receiving several punches to her face. Three unnamed people are reportedly facing charges. In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Carmine’s said: “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job—as required by city policies—and trying to make a living.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Court Overturns Ex-Minneapolis Cop Mohamed Noor’s Murder Conviction

Minnesota’s Supreme Court has unanimously overturned a conviction of third-degree murder for ex-Minneapolis cop Mohamed Noor. Now convicted only of manslaughter, Noor will likely have eight years shaved off his 12-and-a-half year prison sentence. In 2019, a jury convicted Noor of shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond when she approached his cop car after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in an alley behind her home. A Court of Appeals panel voted to uphold that conviction earlier this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After Four Friends Found Dead in Minnesota Cornfield

Minnesota police have arrested a suspect in a quadruple homicide and are on the hunt for a second. The St. Paul Police Department took Darren Lee McWright, 56, in custody Wednesday evening. Authorities are also in search of Antoine Suggs, 38 and believed to be in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, in connection with the killings. “Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd wrote on Facebook. Police identified the four victims of the killings—Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30. All four friends were found shot dead in an abandoned black SUV in a cornfield on Sunday after drinking in a bar together.
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bill Gross’ Lawyer Suggests Anti-Semitism Impacted Cop Visit

Testimony in billionaire Bill Gross’ noise complaint saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, when his lawyer questioned whether one of the cops who showed up at his house in July was anti-Semitic. Gross’ neighbor had called the police alleging that Gross had violated a restraining order and was once again harassing him by blasting music. When they arrived, Gross refused to exit his pool, claiming in court documents that he was worried about being captured on video without his shirt on. “That is the type of people they are,” Laguna Beach corporal James Gramer said, in comments that were captured by bodycam footage. As the Orange County Register first reported, Gross’ attorney Patricia Glaser suggested the comments were targeted at his new wife, Amy, who is Jewish. The officer said that he was just commenting on the couple’s intransigence. “We have real concerns without respect to how that expression has been utilized in the past to deprecate Jews,” Glaser told The Daily Beast.
CELEBRITIES
Community Policy