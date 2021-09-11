University of Notre Dame continues to opens its doors to student veterans

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- “So, I was in the Navy, I spent 6 years,” says John Noonan. “I moved to Washington and was stationed on a submarine out there for four years.”. “I was in the army for three years. I was in South Carolina at Fort Jackson for 5 months, and then I spent a year in Korea at Camp Cacey which is up by the DMZ. Then I came home for four to five months then deployed to Iraq and spent some time in Syria as well and 9 months in the middle East,” says Joshua Korhorn.