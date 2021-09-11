CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaskaran Malhotra awaits call from Yuvraj Singh

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuscat [Oman], September 11 (ANI): United States of America (USA) wicket-keeper batsman Jaskaran Malhotra, who on Thursday smashed six sixes in an over in ODIs, is eagerly waiting for a call from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Jaskaran Malhotra scripted history as he became the second cricketer to hit six...

www.birminghamstar.com

