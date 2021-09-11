Cannes makes up for lost time with a thrilling auteur-packed lineup

Peter Bradshaw

After a year off, Leos Carax should have punters at each others’ throats – and Wes Anderson will boost the blood sugar

Published:

Hear me out Hear me out: why Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes isn't a bad movie

The latest in our series of writers standing up for loathed films is an impassioned defence of the 2001 take on the 60s classic

Published:

TV review Tin Star: Liverpool review – murder and mayhem on Merseyside

3 out of 5 stars.

Tim Roth and his family are hellbent on unleashing glorious revenge in the final season of the Sky Atlantic drama

Published:

Luce review - provocative examination of race in America

4 out of 5 stars.

A young black man is lauded by his school as a model student

Published:

Outside the multiplex: the best smaller films to see in the US this summer

From a troubling film about race in America to a shocking documentary about China’s one child policy, this season offers more than just superhero sequels

Published:

First look review Luce review – tough, provocative thriller crackles with tension

4 out of 5 stars.

Naomi Watts and Tim Roth play adopted parents of a black all-star high schooler accused of nefarious acts in an electrifying, uncomfortable film about racial stereotypes

Published:

Observer TV reviews The week in TV: A Year of British Murder; Tin Star; Horizon and more

Contrasting documentaries tackled death, Tim Roth’s police chief bounced back, and Danny Dyer took on the toffs

Published:

Observer TV reviews The week in TV: Doctor Foster; Tin Star; Safe House; Back; Cold Feet; Diana and I

Dr Foster is back and getting mad with her husband again, while Tim Roth as an ex-London cop finds Canada less wholesome than expected

Published:

Quentin Tarantino remembers Reservoir Dogs: 'I counted the walkouts'

Director tells Tribeca Festival first public screening of his debut was ‘a fucking disaster’ but revels in memory of dancing when Harvey Keitel came onboard

Published:

Guy Lodge's streaming and DVDs Chronic; Victor Frankenstein; Xenia; Trapped; Three Days of the Condor; Texas Trilogy – review

Tim Roth nurses his career back to health in Chronic, but James McAvoy’s manic performance can’t save a reimagining of Frankenstein