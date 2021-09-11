CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tim Roth

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cannes makes up for lost time with a thrilling auteur-packed lineup

Peter Bradshaw

After a year off, Leos Carax should have punters at each others’ throats – and Wes Anderson will boost the blood sugar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzluH_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

Hear me out Hear me out: why Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes isn't a bad movie

The latest in our series of writers standing up for loathed films is an impassioned defence of the 2001 take on the 60s classic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ay2ax_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

TV review Tin Star: Liverpool review – murder and mayhem on Merseyside

3 out of 5 stars.

Tim Roth and his family are hellbent on unleashing glorious revenge in the final season of the Sky Atlantic drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TExv0_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

Luce review - provocative examination of race in America

4 out of 5 stars.

A young black man is lauded by his school as a model student

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNZBK_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

Outside the multiplex: the best smaller films to see in the US this summer

From a troubling film about race in America to a shocking documentary about China’s one child policy, this season offers more than just superhero sequels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqfQz_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

First look review Luce review – tough, provocative thriller crackles with tension

4 out of 5 stars.

Naomi Watts and Tim Roth play adopted parents of a black all-star high schooler accused of nefarious acts in an electrifying, uncomfortable film about racial stereotypes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWx8P_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

Observer TV reviews The week in TV: A Year of British Murder; Tin Star; Horizon and more

Contrasting documentaries tackled death, Tim Roth’s police chief bounced back, and Danny Dyer took on the toffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTdyX_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

Observer TV reviews The week in TV: Doctor Foster; Tin Star; Safe House; Back; Cold Feet; Diana and I

Dr Foster is back and getting mad with her husband again, while Tim Roth as an ex-London cop finds Canada less wholesome than expected

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbTbT_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

Quentin Tarantino remembers Reservoir Dogs: 'I counted the walkouts'

Director tells Tribeca Festival first public screening of his debut was ‘a fucking disaster’ but revels in memory of dancing when Harvey Keitel came onboard

  • Quentin Tarantino remembers Reservoir Dogs: 'I counted the walkouts'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9bAq_0bt8KEkk00
Published:

Guy Lodge's streaming and DVDs Chronic; Victor Frankenstein; Xenia; Trapped; Three Days of the Condor; Texas Trilogy – review

Tim Roth nurses his career back to health in Chronic, but James McAvoy’s manic performance can’t save a reimagining of Frankenstein

Variety

Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michel Franco, Iazua Larios Talk ‘Sundown’ at Venice

Violence in Mexico was one of the dominant themes of the press conference for Michel Franco’s Venice competition title “Sundown” on Sunday, with the director and stars Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Iazua Larios in attendance. Set in the seemingly tranquil Mexican resort city Acapulco, Roth and Gainsbourg play members of a wealthy British family whose vacation there is cut short by a distant death and an existential crisis comes to the fore. Larios plays an Acapulco native who is key to the narrative. “We have a huge problem in Mexico with violence every day,” said Larios. Franco is not shy...
talesbuzz.com

Tim Roth Explains His Marvel Return As Abomination

Abomination star Tim Roth has discussed his return as the hulking beast in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Heads turned when it was announced that Tim Roth would be reprising his role as the Abomination for Disney Plus’ She-Hulk series. Roth first appeared as the Abomination in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, a film that the Marvel Cinematic Universe now seems to openly embrace. Roth most recently appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the film, Abomination was seen battling Wong in a somewhat friendly cage match. Now, the character is poised to return in She-Hulk, which will also feature Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.
wegotthiscovered.com

Tim Roth Says It Was Difficult Returning As Abomination In She-Hulk

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featured a couple of classic MCU characters we never thought we’d see again – namely, Sir Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery and, in a much smaller role, Abomination. The Incredible Hulk villain had been absent from the MCU since 2008, but he made a surprising return in the recent movie, and he’s set to return once more in a bigger capacity in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk TV series.
NME

Tim Roth said he first joined the MCU to embarrass his children

Tim Roth has said he first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to embarrass his children. The actor, who played Emil Blonksy/Abomination in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, recently discussed his return to the MCU as he prepares to reprise the role in the spin-off series She-Hulk. “I did The Incredible Hulk...
SuperHeroHype

Tim Roth Discusses The Incredible Hulk and His She-Hulk Return

Tim Roth Discusses The Incredible Hulk and His She-Hulk Return. In 2021, Tim Roth’s Abomination returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though only for a brief moment early in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But it will be the She-Hulk series when the Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction alum officially reprises his role as Emil Blonsky from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie that introduced the big green superhero to the MCU. That time, the British actor worked side-by-side with Edward Norton, who portrayed the titular hero just once before leaving the job to Mark Ruffalo. And it appears that the new face of Bruce Banner and Roth got along great on the She-Hulk set.
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch Sells Minority Stake in Production Company SunnyMarch to Sebastien Raybaud’s Anton

“Sherlock” and “Doctor Strange” star Benedict Cumberbatch has sold a minority stake in his SunnyMarch production company to production and financing house Anton, founded by Sébastien Raybaud. SunnyMarch, the production firm Cumberbatch set up alongside his friend and producer Adam Ackland in 2013, is behind features such as “The Courier,” starring Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, and “The Mauritanian,” in which Cumberbatch played opposite Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley. The company’s latest film, Amazon’s “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” which stars Claire Foy, Taika Waititi, Sophia Di Martino, Olivia Colman, Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones, alongside Cumberbatch as Louis Wain, recently premiered...
mxdwn.com

‘Knives Out 2’ Wraps Shooting

After the massive success of Knives Out, which was a revival of the murder mystery as well as the filmmaker’s reputation after the mixed reception of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson announced the wrap of his star studded sequel, currently titled Knives Out 2. Daniel Craig returns as the lovable, quirky lead detective Benoit Blanc, with a whole new ensemble cast of wacky characters to deal with.
E! News

Kill Bill Actor and Martial Arts Legend Sonny Chiba Dead at 82

Film fans are mourning the loss of an iconic action star. Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died Thursday, Aug. 19 from COVID-19 complications at age 82, according to his management team. In addition to roles in such Hollywood films as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill saga, the performer was also known for numerous Japanese martial arts movies dating back to the early 1960s.
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
purewow.com

This Intense Bruce Willis Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

If you’re a sucker for anything involving Bruce Willis, then you’ve come to the right place. Tears of the Sun—which originally premiered back in 2003—recently became available to watch on Netflix, and it’s already claimed the number nine spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Afterlife of the Party, Worth, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Green Lantern, Wind River and He’s All That.)
Variety

Watch Michael K. Williams’ Tribute to DMX on the BET Awards Earlier This Year

In the wake of Monday’s news that actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role in “The Wire,” “Lovecraft Country” “Boardwalk Empire,” and more had passed away at the age of 54 from a reported drug overdose, the internet was filled with tributes from his film and television contemporaries, along with clips of Williams’ most memorable performances. One such recent clip showed Williams as part of a live televised tribute to the late DMX during June’s BET Awards, with the Lox and Method Man. Williams’ appearance during the tribute startled many, considering his striking resemblance to the gruff-voiced rapper, who on...
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
