Cannes makes up for lost time with a thrilling auteur-packed lineup
Peter Bradshaw
After a year off, Leos Carax should have punters at each others’ throats – and Wes Anderson will boost the blood sugar
Hear me out Hear me out: why Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes isn't a bad movie
The latest in our series of writers standing up for loathed films is an impassioned defence of the 2001 take on the 60s classic
TV review Tin Star: Liverpool review – murder and mayhem on Merseyside
3 out of 5 stars.
Tim Roth and his family are hellbent on unleashing glorious revenge in the final season of the Sky Atlantic drama
Luce review - provocative examination of race in America
4 out of 5 stars.
A young black man is lauded by his school as a model student
Outside the multiplex: the best smaller films to see in the US this summer
From a troubling film about race in America to a shocking documentary about China’s one child policy, this season offers more than just superhero sequels
First look review Luce review – tough, provocative thriller crackles with tension
4 out of 5 stars.
Naomi Watts and Tim Roth play adopted parents of a black all-star high schooler accused of nefarious acts in an electrifying, uncomfortable film about racial stereotypes
Observer TV reviews The week in TV: A Year of British Murder; Tin Star; Horizon and more
Contrasting documentaries tackled death, Tim Roth’s police chief bounced back, and Danny Dyer took on the toffs
Observer TV reviews The week in TV: Doctor Foster; Tin Star; Safe House; Back; Cold Feet; Diana and I
Dr Foster is back and getting mad with her husband again, while Tim Roth as an ex-London cop finds Canada less wholesome than expected
Quentin Tarantino remembers Reservoir Dogs: 'I counted the walkouts'
Director tells Tribeca Festival first public screening of his debut was ‘a fucking disaster’ but revels in memory of dancing when Harvey Keitel came onboard
Guy Lodge's streaming and DVDs Chronic; Victor Frankenstein; Xenia; Trapped; Three Days of the Condor; Texas Trilogy – review
Tim Roth nurses his career back to health in Chronic, but James McAvoy’s manic performance can’t save a reimagining of Frankenstein
