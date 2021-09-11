Canucks: Games to look forward to in the 2021-22 season
Training camp for the Vancouver Canucks is less than two weeks away and games will be played sooner before you know it. It’s been a long summer filled with heat, humidity, drinking water, and being cautious since we are still in a pandemic. Perhaps with no Canucks on you watched other sports like the Olympics, the Euro soccer tournament, tennis or the Women’s Hockey World Championships. Maybe you went to the movies (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was great. Go see it if you haven’t.) or stayed inside watching Netflix.thecanuckway.com
Comments / 0