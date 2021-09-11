CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canucks: Games to look forward to in the 2021-22 season

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraining camp for the Vancouver Canucks is less than two weeks away and games will be played sooner before you know it. It’s been a long summer filled with heat, humidity, drinking water, and being cautious since we are still in a pandemic. Perhaps with no Canucks on you watched other sports like the Olympics, the Euro soccer tournament, tennis or the Women’s Hockey World Championships. Maybe you went to the movies (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was great. Go see it if you haven’t.) or stayed inside watching Netflix.

thecanuckway.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

2021-22 Vancouver Canucks Preview: A roster full of potential rebounds

The Vancouver Canucks are searching for a sign that last year’s less-than-stellar season is the exception, not the rule to Canucks hockey. The 2021-22 season should be synonymous with the word “rebound” — new additions, young talent and even management are going to be working towards a significant improvement compared to last season.
NHL
FanSided

Canucks 2021-22 points predictions: The defencemen edition

Outside of Quinn Hughes‘ offensive exploits, the Vancouver Canucks have struggled to get much offence out of their back-end in the past couple of years. Last season the Canucks finished 25th in the NHL when it came to total points contributed from defencemen, with a measly 302 total points, a far cry from the league leading Vegas Golden Knights with 500 points. With their recent additions to the back-end, the Canucks will look to take pressure off Hughes and have other significant offensive contributors from their defensive core.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks Have Options for Horvat’s Wingers in 2021-22

Since joining the Vancouver Canucks in the 2014-15 season, captain Bo Horvat has seen multiple wingers on his line. He didn’t have a consistent linemate until the team added Tanner Pearson in the 2018-19 season. Pearson has lined up on the left side of the Canucks captain since, while Nils Hoglander also found himself joining the pair in his rookie season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Best Contracts for 2021-22

Throughout Jim Benning’s tenure as the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks he has been heavily criticized for the contracts he has handed out. The franchise moved three of those contracts this offseason by trading Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel to the Arizona Coyotes. Additionally, Benning acquired a Conor Garland in the trade, and he later signed to one of the better contracts on the roster.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
canucksarmy.com

The Vancouver Canucks finally have the depth to use load management in 2021/22, but will they?

Load management is a concept that has entered the vernacular of the modern sports fan primarily through its use in the NBA, but it’s made appearances in all sorts of sports. For the uninitiated, “load management” does not refer exclusively to the practice of giving Kawhi Leonard the night off when he asks, though we can see why you’d think that. Instead, load management has its roots in modern sport science, and involves the occasional use of a targeted rest period longer than the space between games to maximize performance, reduce wear-and-tear, and prevent injuries. So yeah, it’s sitting out games, but specifically those games deemed most likely to lead to long-term problems.
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Rumsey Leading the Way for Bruins as Regular Season Nears

Estevan Bruins forward Mark Rumsey may be a long way from home, but on the ice he's feeling right at home in Saskatchewan. The Newfoundlander and SJHL rookie is on a torrid pace to start the pre-season. He has 10 points in three games, good for first in SJHL scoring.
NHL
chatsports.com

Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield dies at 77

Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield, the mild-mannered sidekick to Bobby Orr on the high-scoring teams of the early 1970s, has died. He was 77. Stanfield died Monday and the Bruins announced his death Tuesday. A cause of death was not given. A native of Toronto, Stanfield played six seasons...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Thatcher Demko
minotauroshockey.com

2021-22 Preview: Forwards pt. 2

With 21 forwards in camp there will certainly be competition for the Tauros 13 or 14 forward spots. Today we will take a look at the first 10 forwards in camp (by jersey number) that will look to break camp and head to Blaine for the NAHL Showcase starting September 15th.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues’ Best Value Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Value contracts are one of the biggest things to have when you want to win a Stanley Cup, the St. Louis Blues had those in 2019. They still have them now to a lesser degree, that’s what happens when you win, you have to pay more for your players. Blues...
NHL
markerzone.com

TRAVIS GREEN EXPECTING CANUCKS TO BE BETTER IN 2021-22

After a 2019-20 season in which they showed plenty of promise, the Vancouver Canucks took a major step backward in 2020-21, finishing dead last in the North Division.While some of that can be blamed on many of their players becoming quite ill from COVID-19 in the late part of the season, the fact of the matter is they were bad all year long, something head coach Travis Green is very well aware of.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vancouver Canucks#Euro#Rogers Place#Oilers#Starbucks Coffee#Kraken#The Golden Knights#Kings#La#The Colorado Avalanche
FanSided

Dallas Stars: Projecting the 2021-22 lineup (forwards edition)

As we turn the calendar to September, it is time to discuss what lineup will take the ice for the Dallas Stars on opening night. We will start with the forward group. There are multiple questions facing this team that will decide the lineup to start the season. Will key...
NHL
chatsports.com

2021 Canucks Top 25 Under 25: #22 Carson Focht

Birthdate: February 4th, 2000 (21) 2021-22 team: Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) Highest ranking: No. 10 (Jimmi) Lowest ranking: No. 31 (Daniel) 2020 ranking: No. 24 (+2) Welcome to the 2021 Edition of the Vancouver Canucks Top 25 Under 25 Rankings. The list includes all players born after January 1st, 1997. Seven staff writers (Beggsy, Westy, Kent Basky, CanucksAbbyFan2, Markus Meyer, Noah Strang, Harsunder Singh H ) and two outside writers (Daniel Gee & Cam Robinson) cast votes for the project.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Lines Projections

Training camp is right around the corner and once again expectations are high for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team is stocked up on forwards and head coach Sheldon Keefe has a lot of options to figure out who will be his 12 guys going over the boards on opening night. There are lots of questions heading into the season. Of course, the core four will be there, but will they still be matched the same way? What will Keefe do with his new players?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Soccer
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
kxnet.com

Minot Minotauros preparing for 2021-22 season

Training camp is officially under way for the Minot Minotauros. After a week of practice and an inter-squad game Saturday night head coach Shane Wagner said he is impressed. “The guys are getting in shape and they are getting adapted to each other and every day it looks more and more like a team that we need so been real pleased and we got two weeks to get ready,” Wagner said. “I think we have some good veteran guys some good leadership that’s going to carry us.”
MINOT, ND
chatsports.com

6 NHL Teams Ready to Take Huge Leaps Forward in 2021-22

NHL training camps are set to open later this month, and with preseason action starting Sep. 28, we could soon get an indication as to which teams made the most improvement over the course of the offseason. Some of last season's playoff teams, like the Florida Panthers, will attempt to...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Gouche Live: Looking Ahead to the 2021-22 NHL Season

At 6:00 PM EST, Gouche Live will be starting its countdown to the NHL regular season. With just under a month away from the NHL coming back, the crew chats about what they're expecting heading into the season. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

146K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy