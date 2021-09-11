Canucks: Games to look forward to in the 2021-22 season

Load management is a concept that has entered the vernacular of the modern sports fan primarily through its use in the NBA, but it’s made appearances in all sorts of sports. For the uninitiated, “load management” does not refer exclusively to the practice of giving Kawhi Leonard the night off when he asks, though we can see why you’d think that. Instead, load management has its roots in modern sport science, and involves the occasional use of a targeted rest period longer than the space between games to maximize performance, reduce wear-and-tear, and prevent injuries. So yeah, it’s sitting out games, but specifically those games deemed most likely to lead to long-term problems.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO