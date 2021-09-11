CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Bruce Springsteen Perform 'I'll See You in My Dreams' at 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Springsteen performed a poignant rendition of his “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 9/11 memorial in New York City on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. “May god bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” Springsteen said prior to the acoustic performance. “This is ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams.'”

