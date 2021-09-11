Twin Cities Ballet’s premiere of ‘Dracula’ aims to thrill audiences

Kansas City Ballet’s 2021-2022 season opens with a mixed-repertoire performance featuring three acclaimed ballets that celebrate the emotional combination of movement and music. Celts, the Kansas City premiere of a fiendish fusion of ballet and Irish step dance, Wunderland, a winter wonderland of athletic dancing and intense passion, and Serenade, a milestone in dance and the first original ballet George Balanchine choreographed in America, come together Oct. 15-24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. This program had been originally scheduled for May 2020 and was postponed due to the pandemic.

