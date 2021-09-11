CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Twin Cities Ballet’s premiere of ‘Dracula’ aims to thrill audiences

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin Cities Ballet will present the world premiere of “Dracula” at Ames Center on Oct. 27 and 28. This new ballet features an original story adaptation by TCB Artistic Director Denise Vogt based on the classic novel, and an original musical score written for this production by Minnesota composer Simon Sperl. Also featured in the evening are “RED,” a ballet inspired by “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and the premiere of a new Halloween-themed work choreographed by TCB company dancer Micah Chermak.

Minnesota State
