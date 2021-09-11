647 Keene Circle, Dandridge, TN 37725

Beautiful Brick Home in Historic Hills. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Partial finished basement with a game room down and extra room that could be a 4th bedroom or office. 1 car garage on Main and 1 car garage on lower level/basement. This has been a rental property. Renter has just vacated the home. Touch ups are currently needed. Septic Pumped 2020. New HVAC 2020. Seller is offering $6,500 that can go towards Closing Cost OR Paint Allowance.