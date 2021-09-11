CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan Funfest Ambassadors at Minnesota State Fair

Cover picture for the articleEagan’s July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Sarah Daley, Emma Molina and Junior Ambassador Emily Kile spent Aug. 31 at the Minnesota State Fair. In the afternoon they rode on the Visiting Royalty Trolley in the daily parade. They also enjoyed their favorite State Fair foods such as roasted corn, mini donuts and Sweet Martha’s Cookies. Another highlight was riding the rides in the Midway and taking a trip down the Giant Slide.

