CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bruce Springsteen performs ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ at NYC 9/11 memorial

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gL1lg_0bt8JawP00

NEW YORK — An impromptu performance Saturday by legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen broke a moment of silence honoring victims of the World Trade Center attack in New York City during a 20th-anniversary memorial ceremony.

Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” from his 2020 album “Letter to You,” after the 9:03 a.m. moment of silence at the solemn commemoration held at ground zero, Rolling Stone reported.

“May god bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” Springsteen said before starting his acoustic performance.

Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara also sang at the commemoration. By tradition, no politicians spoke at the event, although many, including President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, attended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards

NEW YORK — (AP) — Anthony Doerr, Richard Powers and Lauren Groff are among this years nominees on the National Book Awards' fiction longlist, which also includes Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' epic debut novel “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois,” already an Oprah Winfrey selection and finalist for the Kirkus Prize.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy