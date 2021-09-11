SATURDAY OPEN HOUSE in Wareham

Sat., Sep 4, 2021, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. PROPERTY DETAILS: Top Floor 4 bedroom, 3 bath sought after Tuscany condo! Beautifully renovated with high end finishes this condo is move in ready and stand apart from all others on the market in this price range. Fourth bedroom is a loft with a third full bath. The massive private deck overlooks the cove, main channel and a direct eye on your 12X32 boat slip. The addition of a PWC make it the perfect package. Two elevators and ramps to the dock allow you to go from parking to your condo, the pool and the docks with no stairs. Large heated lakeside pool is the perfect hangout almost all year round. This is a small complex of non rental units and the pride of ownership shows the moment you pull in. These truly are one of a kind condos and 4F checks all the boxes. The perfect location by water if you want to be a part of the action or escape to quiet waters. Just on the 31MM and mouth of the Big Niangua you have all the boating and lake sports amenities you could want.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO