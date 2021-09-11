CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds v Liverpool: Manager Comparison

By Max Gay
It’s rare that the star name at a football club is the manager, but Marcelo Bielsa could well lay claim to that title at Leeds United.

Whether it’s at Newell’s Old Boys, Athletic Bilbao, or Leeds United, the maverick Argentine has been a credit to every league he’s managed in. An inspiration for many a manager, including Pep Guardiola, he has brought vibrant attacking football to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa may sit on a bucket, but he's one of the great tacticians (Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

He's not exactly predictable tactically either. The Yorkshire club have played three league matches this season and played a different system in each one. However, one thing you know you're getting from a Bielsa team is aggression and ambition on the ball.

They live for playing into space, with pace all over their lineup. The Argentine will look to expose the space left by Liverpool's marauding full-backs on the counter-attack.

Patrick Bamford has developed into a senior international under Bielsa's tutorship (Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

You can be sure, Leeds will be pressing high and looking to force mistakes from Liverpool. However, that space can be exploited by Jurgen Klopp.

It's very rare for the ex Marseille man to play a low line, and that space can be exploited by long passes from deep. These are exactly the type of passes that Virgil van Dijk in particular, loves to hit. If the front three can drift into space out wide, and the Reds can bypass the Leeds press, there will be opportunities

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to exploit the space left by Leeds' high line (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It's impossible not to respect the way Leeds play football. Win, lose or draw, Marcelo Bielsa understands more than possibly any other manager that football is an entertainment business. However, his gung ho system does have its weaknesses, and Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have the tools to exploit them.

