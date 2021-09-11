Watch: HyunA And DAWN Show Their Chemistry As A Couple And A Musical Duo In “Amazing Saturday” Preview

On the September 4 episode of SBS’s “LOUD,” the final live broadcast battle took place. For the past few episodes, the “LOUD” contestants, who have been divided into the trainee team at P Nation and the trainee team at JYP Entertainment, have been competing in agency vs. agency battles that are broadcast live. In each “battle,” the two agencies have three match-ups and must win two out of three. After each battle, one trainee from each agency will be eliminated, but the losing team will also have their lowest-ranked trainee eliminated as well.

