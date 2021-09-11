CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi State vs. NC State: Preview, Takes, and Predictions

By Corey Seeley
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 6 days ago

Last week, Mississippi State debuted their 2021 college football season with a 35-34 win over LA Tech. The Bulldogs got the job done, but it sure wasn’t pretty, nor was it what we or the team were expecting heading into a matchup in which they were the heavy favorites.

MSU head coach Mike Leach knows that his team is capable of a higher caliber of play – but more importantly; a more consistent game from start to finish.

The Bulldogs will look to start the season 2-0 when they face the NC State Wolfpack tonight at 6p.m. CT, in Davis Wade Stadium.

NC State Key Notes:

The Wolfpack began their season last week with a 45-0 win over USF. A dominant win by the Wolfpack in a game that saw their offensive rush for almost 300 yards. Their offensive line looked impressive throughout the game which played a big role in the ground game success.

If Mississippi State wins this game – it will start with their defensive front holding down NC State’s offensive line, while committing to stopping the run.

A Few Predictions:

Will Rogers throws for 300+ yards and 3 touchdowns, again

If the Bulldogs hadn’t had to come back by 21 points in the fourth quarter to closely beat a team they were heavily favorites over, I think more people would’ve praised Will Rogers game. He was certainly shaky at times, and his consistency has to improve if the Bulldogs are going to play the type of football Leach wants.

Yet, when I went back and re-watched the tape, there were several reads and throws that Rogers made that opened my eyes a little.

I believe Rogers will have a few more big moments tonight, and it’ll lead to a second consecutive 300/3 night for MSU quarterback.

Jo'quavious Marks has a two-touchdown night

Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks displayed his do-it-all ability last week against LA Tech. Marks had 71 rushing yards on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns while also catching 9 passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

I expect this trend to continue, and for good reason. Marks is an excellent player for Rogers as he consistently looked Marks’ way when under duress or checkdowns.

After tonight, Marks will look to continue his multiple-touchdown streak heading into week three.

Jaden Walley emerges as the No. 1 target for Rogers

In the season-opener vs. LA Tech, Walley battled through a few inconsistencies that were blatant to even the average viewer. Yet, he came up big when Rogers needed him most with the game winning touchdown catch.

Walley totaled four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown last week. And while his play and Leach’s recent comments on Walley aren’t super encouraging – I still believe that the talent is unmatched once Walley fully arrives.

If Walley can become more consistent with his routes and reads; while also building a efficient chemistry with his quarterback, the ‘boom’ factor could arrive rather quick.

I’ll be watching Walley closely tonight. If his routes, quickness off the line, and targets trend upward then he’s a big play away from changing the game for this Bulldogs offense.

Corey's Final Score Prediction:

It's extremely difficult to predict what Bulldogs team we're going to see tonight. Will we see a continued trend of inconsistencies and a lack of execution throughout long stretches? Or, will we see the group of players that fought back in the fourth quarter and overcame adversity, and pressure.

I'll roll with an improving Bulldogs performance in a high-scoring affair.

Mississippi State 37, NC State 27

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
CowbellCorner

The Same Guy Every Play: LB Jett Johnson Making an Impact in Year Four

Mississippi State had several standouts in its 24-10 win over the NC State Wolfpack, including redshirt junior linebacker Jett Johnson. Johnson finished the night with 9 combined tackles (5 solo, 0.5 for loss) -- the second-most on the team and the equivalent of his 2020 production -- with one pass breakup and one forced fumble. The Tupelo product was also effective in the season-opener against LA Tech, with 4 combined tackles (2 solo).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Dominant Win Over NC State

Mississippi State came into Saturday's matchup against the NC State Wolfpack with a primary goal in mind -- to be more consistent and secure a win by being so. There was a little bit of sputtering on offense at times just like we saw in the LA Tech game, but the team as a whole found a rhythm early on and it didn't take long for the Bulldogs to grab the momentum and keep it the whole way through.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces NC State in Starkville

Mississippi State and NC State both head into Saturday's matchup with a 1-0 record, but one team will leave Davis Wade Stadium with a loss by the end of the night. The Wolfpack are listed as two-point favorites, coming off a dominant 45-0 shutout win over USF last week in which they rushed for nearly 300 yards as a team. Between that and a defense that snatched three combined interceptions off of Bulls quarterbacks Cade Fortin and Timmy McClain.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach Postgame Press Conference, LA Tech

This wasn't the way we drew it up. Mississippi State was favored to win this game by upward of 20 points by nearly every outlet, but instead narrowly escaped a huge upset by the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs, who missed what would have been a game-winning field goal in the final two seconds of the game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Ct#Davis Wade Stadium#American Football#La Tech#Msu#Usf
CowbellCorner

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. LA Tech, Week One

Mississippi State football opens the 2021 college football season against the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday. This will MSU's first chance to show the benefits of having a complete offseason and going into the second consecutive season in the same scheme as the Bulldogs had on either side of the ball last year, respectively.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule, RB Jo'Quavious Marks, WR Austin Williams Talk Week One Matchup Against LA Tech

Game week is here and Mississippi State football is set to kick off the season on Sept. 4 against LA Tech in Davis Wade Stadium. Ahead of the contest, Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule, running back Jo'quavious Marks and wide receiver Austin Williams met with the media to discuss the progress the team has made as we wind down through the finals days on preseason practice and head into the first matchup of the season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett, Inside WRs Coach Dave Nichol, Special Teams Coordinator/OLBs Coach Matt Brock Discuss Week One Matchup Vs. LA Tech

It's officially game week for Mississippi State football for the first time since last year. The team kicks off the season against a non-conference opponent in LA Tech (something it wasn't able to do last year because of the conference-only schedule), something that will serve as a good checkpoint as to how efforts made in fall camp translate to the football field in real-game action.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Football Releases Depth Chart for 2021 Season Opener vs. LA Tech

Mississippi State football opens the season on Sept. 4 when the LA Tech Bulldogs travel to Davis Wade Stadium, and the depth chart for the event is set. The Bulldogs released their first chart of the 2021 college football season Monday, with an interesting "or" between sophomore Will Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich at the quarterback position.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/31/2021

Mississippi State football is now mere days away from the 2021 season opener against the LA Tech Bulldogs. Head coach Mike Leach's team has come a long way with a more normal offseason to get the proper reps in ahead of the upcoming season -- something the Bulldogs didn't have when the Air Raid was introduced to Starkville last year.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
15
Followers
87
Post
562
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy