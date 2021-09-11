Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner directly challenged her boss, President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday, demanding a cabinet reshuffle and blaming the ruling coalition's recent electoral defeat on his economic policies. In a deepening political crisis, Kirchner wrote an open letter to Fernandez one day after five cabinet ministers and other senior officials offered to step down after a poor showing for the ruling coalition in weekend primary elections. Fernandez has rejected the resignations. "Do you seriously believe that it is not necessary, after such a defeat, to publicly present the resignations and that those in charge facilitate the president to reorganize his government?" Kirchner wrote in the letter in which she criticized those who "cling to their chairs."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO