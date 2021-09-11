Chevrolet Refreshes Silverado Pickup for 2022 Model Year, Adds ZR2 Off-Roader to Lineup

One could argue that Ford trucks collectively built America. While the Model T was the car that saved small towns and big cities alike from the relentless biohazard of horse apples, it was the motorized truck that set the stage for access to goods and services, mobility, and freedom. By the time Ford gave birth to the first Ford F-Series truck in 1948, its reputation had already been burnished by 31 years of truck production. (Before the F-Series, Ford trucks were designated Model TT from 1917 to 1928, Model AA from 1929 to 1932, Model BB from 1933 to 1934, the Model 50 in 1935, the Model 67 in 1936, and no truck-specific alphanumeric designation from 1937 to 1947.)
