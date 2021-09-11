CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Chevrolet Refreshes Silverado Pickup for 2022 Model Year, Adds ZR2 Off-Roader to Lineup

By Eileen Falkenberg-Hull
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chevrolet has given the Silverado a major refresh and introduced the Silverado ZR2, an off-roading capable pickup truck that sits atop the truck's lineup.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
CARS
Carscoops

This Wild 1956 Chevy C10 Restomod Is Being Readied For SEMA

A company by the name of Customs by Lopez has previewed the wild Chevrolet C10 restomod it is creating for this year’s SEMA Show that’s running from November 2-5. Work on the customized truck is still in its early stages. Photos shared to Instagram reveal that it will be a comprehensive re-build of the car, so much so that Customs by Lopez have completely separated the body from its chassis and proceeded to powder coat the chassis in a bright shade of red.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado Has An Attractive New Face

We have exciting news for Chevrolet fans! The refreshed Chevy Silverado family will debut on September 9th, giving the new Toyota Tundra some spicy competition. But you can catch a glimpse of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500’s new look ahead of schedule. The 2022 Chevy Silverado gains a new face.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Roading#Model Year#Chevy#Glacier Blue Metallic#Zr2#Ltz#Google Maps#Google Play#Android Auto#Super Cruise#Silverado High Country#Dssv#Mt
Motorious

1957 Chevy 3800 Pickup Truck Is A Hero Of An Era

Carlisle Auctions is offering this vintage truck. In 1918, two important things happened - Chevrolet became a part of General Motors, and the first Chevy pickup trucks arrived on the scene. They first made their appearance was based on a passenger car frame on steroids, and very quickly evolved. The first truck with cab came in 1927, with the extremely popular 3100 coming in 1946, and the Chevy 3600 and Chevy 3800 pickups joining and the 3000 series ending in 1959. When the series ended, people were in love with the Chevy 3000s, and this wonderful example of the 1957 Chevy 3800 pickup truck could be your memento of the era.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

Don't Panic, but Someone Just Paid $56,000 for a 1987 Chevy Camaro

Sales for the new Chevrolet Camaro may be in, as my colleague recently put it, a "death spiral" but demand for clean IROCs from the '80s appears to be strong. If you need proof, just look at this 1987 Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z that just sold on Bring a Trailer for $56,000. For perspective, that's more than what you'd pay for a brand new, loaded-up Camaro 2SS and just eight grand shy of a base ZL1. But look a little closer—and think a little bigger—and the idea that a 34-year-old Camaro can be worth that much is saner than it seems.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Restomod 1954 Chevy 3100 Has LS3 Power

Does it get better than an LS3 and 6-speed 6L80C transmission in this vintage workhorse?. Back in the mid 1950's, pickups started to shift from dedicated workhorses, to becoming more customer focused vehicles. It was the beginning of the pickup truck boom, this 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup has just 6100 miles on the build, and is a great example from that era - this is no run-of-the-mill vehicle either. The details of this truck make it a very attractive find for those looking for a beautifully done restomod with some major kick.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel May Have 1 Massive Problem

There is a possible issue floating around about the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine. It may take a long time to crank or not crank at all. But is this problem related to the Chevy Silverado or 3.0-liter Duramax engine? Also, is it a severe problem?. The Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

6 Fun Classic Ford F-Series Trucks That Don't Cost a F'ing Fortune

One could argue that Ford trucks collectively built America. While the Model T was the car that saved small towns and big cities alike from the relentless biohazard of horse apples, it was the motorized truck that set the stage for access to goods and services, mobility, and freedom. By the time Ford gave birth to the first Ford F-Series truck in 1948, its reputation had already been burnished by 31 years of truck production. (Before the F-Series, Ford trucks were designated Model TT from 1917 to 1928, Model AA from 1929 to 1932, Model BB from 1933 to 1934, the Model 50 in 1935, the Model 67 in 1936, and no truck-specific alphanumeric designation from 1937 to 1947.)
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a 1953 Corvette Worth?

The Chevy Corvette holds a special place in the history and lore of American sports cars. And though many cars of the past are no longer produced, the Corvette has endured and continues to evolve. The birth of an American icon. The Corvette began as Chevrolet’s entry into the arena...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest C10 Chevy Pickups On Motorious

Check out these awesome trucks for sale now. The Chevy C10 pickup truck has gained unmeasurable popularity over the recent years. Chevy designed the C10 on a 1/2 ton chassis and its proved to be one of the most versatile trucks ever made. With vintage good looks and rugged capabilities, we can’t ignore these highly collectible Chevy trucks.
CARS
gmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

GM Drops 3.0-Liter Duramax Diesel

A letter sent to GMC dealer operators and sales managers says GM has stopped selling the LMs 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine. An August 27 letter says the “availability of the LM2 diesel engine has changed to zero.” The reason given is due to a supplier shortage. What vehicles have the...
CARS
Top Speed

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster with 700 miles comes up for sale at Barrett Jackson

Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett Jackson, takes us around this one-of-a-kind, gorgeous, and well-documented 1962 Corvette. This Corvette Resto-mod dubbed "Elegance" includes several subtle bespoke alterations that may go unnoticed because of its seamless clean style. Emelia Hartford’s Orange Beast Is The Most Powerful C8 Corvette In The World!. Save...
BUYING CARS
WETM

The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
CARS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
568K+
Followers
60K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy