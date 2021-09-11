CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux’s status for Saturday’s game against Ohio State?

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux does not appear to be trending towards an impactful role against Ohio State today. Thibodeaux, projected by some to be the top defensive player in the 2022 NFL Draft, arrived at Ohio Stadium without a walking boot or other visible brace. However, while other Ducks went through their initial pregame warm-ups, Thibodeaux remained in street clothes. He headed for the locker room without participating.

