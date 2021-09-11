CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9/11: 20 years later

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 11, 2001, is a date that no American will ever be able to forget. Mentioning it can make some people shut down and turn others into the biggest patriot this country has ever seen; however you react, it is important to remember that you are not alone. The attack...

9/11- Remembering and Reflecting 20 Years Later

20 years full of memorials, church services, parades, moments of silence. Two decades of raw photos burned into memories, and the audio of voices crying to loved ones telling them to stay strong without them, that they love them so dearly. Social media posts flood the internet throughout the day...
Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
USAF F-102 pilot tells the story of when he was left alone in the cockpit of a KC-135 flying from the US to Okinawa

‘So … there I was, the only pilot in the cockpit and I have never piloted a KC-135 before!,’ Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot. ‘During the Vietnam era, I was stationed in Okinawa, as a pilot, flying the F-102,’ recalls Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot, on Quora. “I had just finished an R&R to the states and was returning to Okinawa. To get back, I caught a “hop” in a KC-135 (Jet tanker) from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Okinawa. Normally, the passengers sit in the back of the aircraft, where many times it is also packed with cargo, such as spare engines, etc. In this flight, there were about five to ten passengers, as I recall.
‘If you wait, it could be too late’: Family of doctor who died of suicide during pandemic pushes for new law

During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, in the early spring of 2020, Dr Lorna Breen described the scenes at the Manhattan hospital where she worked as being “like Armageddon.”The emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital was operating at three times its capacity due to the influx of Covid patients. When she wasn’t at the hospital, she was often directing her staff over the phone. When she contracted Covid herself, and could barely move, she continued to help from afar. But even as the pandemic took a significant personal toll on her own health,...
The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
Poetically Yours Ep. 58 - Remembering 9/11 20 Years Later

Obertubbesing was at the Sears Tower on September 11, 2001. She said she remembers every detail of that day. Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment highlights poets from northern Illinois. Today’s episode features Carol Obertubbesing. Obertubbesing grew up in Union City, New Jersey and saw the New York skyline every...
Borrow my hope: Suicide awareness needs to be 24/7/365

This past week marked National Suicide Prevention Week in the U.S., and World Suicide Prevention Day took place on September 10th. I’m incredibly glad these events are in our calendars. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to bring recognition to those struggling with suicidal ideation, nor would our society confront itself on what it can do more to prevent suicide.
Actions, but no consequences

As many of you know, I was the campaign manager for the Dollar Jeter campaign. We wanted disciplinary reform, and care for student mental health. I have been confronted with a situation this summer that has reaffirmed my belief that Washburn needed change ten fold. I will be completely transparent:...
Analyzing the I-Read book “American Pandemic”

There are many books assigned to us to read. Some are entertaining, and some fill the void of important books for those who don’t read much. “American Pandemic” fits into the former group, and though it is not truly deserving of the latter, it can fill that part if a reader so desires.
What was Afghanistan for?

I can still taste the sand, feel the heat on my skin.  We were told to smell our water before we drank it, just in case something had been added to it. I remember the faces, including my own, when one of our brothers or sisters in arms lost their lives.  I remember the look […] The post What was Afghanistan for? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sheridan Remembers 9-11 20 Years Later

Twenty years after multiple terrorist attacks in the USA took place, emergency responders and residents of Sheridan gathered to remember those who lost their lives. Sheridan Fire and Rescue held a Memorial outside of the downtown fire station, and rang the bell in three sets of five at 7:59am, which was the time in the Mountain Time Zone, that the South tower of the World Trade Center, the second of the two towers, collapsed.
Twenty Years Later: 9-11 Remembered

It is still dark in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 8, 1981, as I slip quietly out of the house to travel to New York City, where I will daven atop the World Trade Center and watch the daily miracle of the sun slowly rising over the city in all its glory. But this particular sunrise is special: This morning, I will be joining Jews all over the world in reciting Birkat Hachamah, the most infrequent of all Jewish prayers. It is recited only once every 28 years, on the day when the sun completes a 28-year solar cycle and returns to the precise position in the firmament where it was initially established by G-d on the fourth day of Creation.
