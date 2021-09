Eugene – Kayvonne Thibodeau left the Oregon season opener against Fresno State with a sprain in his left foot. Rusher Edge Star at No. 11 in Oregon fell by about Obvious injury to the left foot/ankle during the first quarter after being hit from behind. Tepodox ran out of the field under his power and left the injury tent, a coach tied his foot and ankle and later returned to the game but left the sideline early before the break and did not return in the second half of the Ducks’ 31-24 win on Saturday afternoon at Utzen Stadium.

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO