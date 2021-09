A lot has changed with the New England Patriots since they last took the field for a regular-season game, hasn't it? Back on Jan. 3 in Week 17, Bill Belichick's club was doing something that has been foreign in these parts for the better part of two decades: merely playing out the string against the New York Jets, ending the year in a whimper. Fast forward a few months to Sunday and the Patriots almost look like an entirely new team. They spent more money in free agency than they ever have in franchise history and drafted a quarterback in the first round, which is something that had never been done during Belichick's tenure in Foxborough.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO