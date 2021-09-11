How To Miss Class For Religious Holidays

Almost a year and a half ago, students and faculty across the nation were forced to make the difficult transition to virtual learning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, this adjustment was stressful and left them feeling unprepared. For those who already had experiences with online classes, the virtual world of learning was seemingly easier to navigate. By the end of the Spring ‘21 semester, some students had even come to prefer attending classes online. Online learning allows for more flexibility in one's schedule and to fidget in class without having to worry about disrupting those around them. The challenges that presented themselves in the early stages of online learning were lack of motivation, a decline in mental health, bad internet connection, low attendance rates, and more. These barriers eventually fizzled out and became easier to deal with as this mode of learning became part of our “new normal”. With vaccination rates on the rise and the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic was nearing the end, many students were left wondering what the next school year would look like.

