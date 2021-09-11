CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

A Renovation for Generations

manitowoc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAHR-WEST ART MUSEUM RENOVATES OUTDOOR AREAS TO INCREASE PUBLIC USE. Anyone recently driving north on Eighth Street will have seen a lot of activity in front of the Rahr-West Art Museum. Tree removal, heavy equipment digging up the lawn, and piles of gravel hints at big changes. With word coming out earlier in the year that the museum is to undergo a significant elevator addition, one might get the impression that it must be a gigantic elevator or otherwise the expansion project has grown out of control. In fact, the changes to the lawn are a distinct project separate from the elevator expansion. The museum’s grounds are undergoing significant landscaping changes to both preserve our mansion and allow for more public use.

www.manitowoc.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Museums#Rahr West Art#The East Lawn
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy