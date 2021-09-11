A Renovation for Generations

RAHR-WEST ART MUSEUM RENOVATES OUTDOOR AREAS TO INCREASE PUBLIC USE. Anyone recently driving north on Eighth Street will have seen a lot of activity in front of the Rahr-West Art Museum. Tree removal, heavy equipment digging up the lawn, and piles of gravel hints at big changes. With word coming out earlier in the year that the museum is to undergo a significant elevator addition, one might get the impression that it must be a gigantic elevator or otherwise the expansion project has grown out of control. In fact, the changes to the lawn are a distinct project separate from the elevator expansion. The museum’s grounds are undergoing significant landscaping changes to both preserve our mansion and allow for more public use.