Coming off a dominating 54-17 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, the Ole Miss defense is looking for more of the same this week. In last Saturday's win, the Ole Miss defense was able to register a whopping five sacks. The defense has seen plenty of improvement from just a season ago but it has come against inferior teams so far. One of those five sacks came from sophomore outside linebacker Cedric Johnson, who started to make a name for himself at the end of last season with three sacks in their final six games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO