CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurants Have Stood The Test of Time and Are Worth a Visit

By Nikki West
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many restaurants don't survive their first year. For these historic Idaho eateries though they have stood the test of time and lasted decades and for some of these even a century or more. These historic Idaho restaurants should be on your Idaho bucket list for a multitude of reasons. The food, the atmosphere, the history, the stories and the people. This list was inspired by Only in Your State.

liteonline.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

20 Businesses We’d Be Excited to See In Boise

When the Treasure Valley found out that Topgolf, the world's trendiest golf venue, was planning a location for Meridian, it broke the internet. The high-tech sports entertainment venue is without a doubt one of the most exciting golf experiences to take part in, but right now if you want to try it yourself, you're looking at an almost five hour drive to the nearest location in Salt Lake City. That will change in the next 12-18 months as Topgolf finally broke ground in Meridian on Wednesday.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Why are Rapid COVID Tests so Hard to Find? My Son and I Waited in Line for 5 Hours to Get One

Getting a COVID test is fairly easy in the Treasure Valley. Many places you can pull up in a parking lot get swabbed or do the swabbing yourself and then patiently, or impatiently wait for 2, 3, 4 even up to 7 days to get the results. Since the labs and so many places are so busy with the current rate of infection they are typically (depends where you go) getting results back to individuals in the 3 to 4 day mark. Obviously if you don't feel well and have some obvious symptoms you should do the responsible thing and stay home.
107.9 LITE FM

‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Challenge Hits Treasure Valley Schools

The latest TikTok trend, 'devious lick' encourages kids to damage and steal from their schools. Some valley schools are speaking out against it. Here's what you should know. Oh, TikTok. Endless entertainment, life hacks and comedy, but also a place where people can get themselves into some trouble. In this case, the latest viral challenge (not sure why it's called "Devious Lick") includes stealing and damaging school property. Unfortunately, this challenge has made its way into the Treasure Valley. Both Lake Hazel Middle School and Mountain View High School have had incidents so far, and Owyhee is trying to prevent anything from happening at their beautiful new facility.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s First Fall Freeze Is Less Than A Month Away

It was cool this morning, but in a month, it'll likely be freezing! As fall quickly approaches, see when we're likely to get our first freeze. After a particularly hot summer here in the Treasure Valley, the Fall Equinox is quickly approaching. Wednesday, September 22nd marks the first official day of fall (despite the fall flavored drinks and pumpkin-y things being around for nearly a month). We're now seeing temperatures in the upper forties late at night and early in the morning but based on averages, we'll see freezing temps (sub 32 degree weather) by the 16th of October, and by November, we'll likely see our first snow of the season.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Official: TopGolf is Coming to Meridian Idaho

After about four years of research, planning and red tape to get through, it is official. Topgolf is building it's 73rd venue in Meridian. Topgolf is an entertainment, restaurant, sports bar and golfing establishment that is sure to bring groves of Idahoans thru it's doors. The closest location to here is in Portland Oregon, Hillsboro to be exact.
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho One Of The Top Ten ‘Happiest’ States

Feeling good about living in Idaho? There's a reason for that! We're the 7th 'happiest' state. Any guesses on who number one is? Number 50?. Wallethub released a new study where they ranked each state by how happy its residents are and Idaho cracked the top ten! In fact, we came in at number seven so clearly Idaho is a pretty chill place to live. Though, there are some folks that are (at lease according to this study) a bit happier. Here are the top ten in order: Utah at number one, then Minnesota, Hawaii, California, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. I guess the only one I'm surprised is in the top ten is New Jersey... Maybe it's all the great Italian food keeping them in good spirits? Oh and hey props to Utah for taking the top spot. Hawaii seems so nice but also sooooo expensive. California has a million miles of beautiful beaches, the Dakotas are cool, but cold, Maryland has some really rich areas and then Massachusetts... Perhaps one of the most educated states in the country also happens to be pretty happy!
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Covid-19 Spike Causing Blood Donor Shortage

If you are looking for a way to help the community, one of the easiest and most helpful ways to do so is to donate blood. I remember being so bummed in high school that I was not of age (18 years old) to donate blood because A) it got you out of class B) you got free snacks and tickets to cool events afterward C) you're potentially saving lives, which is a cool thing to do and boast about. So once I turned 18 I donated blood regularly.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network#Man V Food#Grub#Food Drink#Historic Trolley House
107.9 LITE FM

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

History Lesson: WHY is it Called The Treasure Valley?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
SCIENCE
107.9 LITE FM

My Flight Into Boise Was Re-Routed Due To Presidential Visit: Here’s What Happened

A little jarring hearing the captain pop on the mic two days after 9/11 to tell us he has to divert the plane away from Boise, here's how it went down... I went to Boston for a wedding over the weekend and it was an incredible trip. On the way back, I had a layover in Chicago, and my final flight was Chicago to Boise, and let me tell you... That's a long flight. Anyway, I'm not much of a plane sleeper but I was particularly tired and I was able to conk out for a couple of hours. Upon waking up, I realized there was only about 45 minutes left in my flight to Boise and I thought, "sweet"! Well a few short minutes later, the Captain popped on the loudspeaker with an announcement... "Ladies and Gentleman, we'd like to ask you to be patient. We're going to have to make a few circles and hold off on landing in Boise."
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107.9 LITE FM

Sweet Tooth Alert: New Cookie & Soda Shop in Boise

I think I have a new guilty pleasure in town. It’s called Twisted Sugar and they’re responsible for baking award-winning cookies and other sweet treats. This place is like heaven on earth for those with a sweet tooth. Twisted Sugar just recently opened here in Boise at 10804 W Fairview...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

An Open Letter To The Motorcyclists on 8th in Downtown Boise

Call me a grump, a Karen, or a straight up "complainer"-- I'll take the heat for this open letter but that's fine because truly, it seems warranted. If you've spent absolutely any time in downtown Boise, you know how special of a place that it is. It's clean, it's safe, it's powered so heavily by locally owned and operated businesses. From breweries to coffee shops, nightclubs to trendy restaurants, our beloved downtown has it all.
107.9 LITE FM

Treasure Valley Water Districts End Irrigation Season

Bye bye, luscious green grass (at all my neighbors' house cause my lawn is terrible), I'll miss you... Today marks the end of the watering season the Nampa-Meridian & Boise-Kuna water districts. Yeah, that's going to be a wrap on the irrigation season for 2021. Both the Nampa-Meridian and Boise-Kuna...
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Oprah’s Website Rates Idaho Festival One of 22 Best Fall Festivals in America

Most of the festivals that made the list involve pumpkins, apples or some sort of fair food, but the one Idaho festival that made this list really stands out among the rest!. There are few bigger honors in the world than to be recognized by any part empire that Oprah Winfrey built, so we were thrilled to see that her lifestyle website picked and Idaho festival for their annual list of the best fall festivals in America. Now, before you roll your eyes and start complaining about how being on these lists will only attract more growth to the Treasure Valley...exhale, it's not a Boise event.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Did Boise Albertsons Change Their Mask Policy?

As I walked into Albertsons this morning, I noticed that the sign posted outside the main door had changed. Last year, most local and national retail outlets, including Albertsons and Fred Meyer, required masks, even when no mask order was in place. More recently, the signs outside these stores had...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Alexa Vs. Siri, Who Knows More About Idaho?

Here are some questions we asked both Siri and Alexa to see what their responses would be to various questions about Idaho, Boise and the Treasure Valley? We asked everything from questions about history, statistics, population, recommendations and more. So who really knows more about the gem state?. Why is...
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy